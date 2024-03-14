A plan to find new leadership for Haiti is moving forward, Caribbean officials say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Caribbean officials say a plan to create a transitional presidential council is moving forward after a majority of Haitian parties and coalitions submitted the names of those charged with finding new leaders for the country. Officials said Thursday that the names were provided to a regional trade bloc known as Caricom that is helping lead the transition. The names were submitted a day after Haitian politicians and influential figures bickered publicly about the plan and what names to submit, seemingly putting creation of the council at risk. Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to resign once the council is created.

By BERT WILKINSON AND PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA Associated Press

