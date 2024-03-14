Kenyan doctors strike nationwide. Patients left unattended or turned away at public hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Doctors at Kenya’s public hospitals began a nationwide strike, accusing the government of failing to implement a raft of promises from a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017 after a 100-day strike that saw people dying from lack of care. The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union said they went on strike Thursday to demand comprehensive medical cover for the doctors and because the government has yet to post 1,200 medical interns.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.