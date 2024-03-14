Man shot with his own gun, critically wounded after fight aboard New York City subway, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was shot multiple times and left critically wounded on a New York City subway train as it arrived at a Brooklyn station, panicking rush hour passengers. Thursday’s shooting came a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul sent the National Guard to the subway system to help police after a series of high-profile crimes on city trains. New York City police say a 32-year-old man shot a 36-year-old man who had confronted him on the train. Police said the suspected shooter was quickly taken into custody and the wounded man was hospitalized in critical condition. Neither man was identified.

