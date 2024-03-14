Southern Illinois GOP congressional candidates race to win the hearts, minds of Trump conservatives

CASEY, Ill. (AP) — Former state Sen. Darren Bailey is challenging five-term Rep. Mike Bost in the March 19 Republican primary for Illinois’ 12th District. Bailey had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement when he was the 2022 GOP nominee for governor. But in this race, Trump chose Bost. It’s a race to win the hearts and minds of true Trump conservatives. Bailey says Bost isn’t conservative enough for the district, particularly after it was enlarged to encompass a swath of southeastern Illinois that twice gave Trump 70% of its vote. Bost is running on experience. He’s chairperson of the House Veterans Affairs Committee and says he knows how to get things done.

