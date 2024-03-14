The League of Women Voters is suing those involved in robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to prevent those who sent robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to New Hampshire voters from using artificial intelligence for future deceptions. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New Hampshire against Steve Kramer, the political consultant behind the call, and two Texas companies authorities believe were involved in transmitting it: Lingo Telecom and Life Corporation. Kramer has said he orchestrated the calls to publicize the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. His spokesperson declined to comment Thursday. Lingo Telecom and Life Corporation did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

