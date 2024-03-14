These Republicans won states that Trump lost in 2020. Their endorsements are lukewarm (or withheld)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump dominated the Republican presidential primaries on his way to a third consecutive nomination. But that does not mean his command of the party is seamless. Many GOP leaders in battleground states are offering him only tepid support — or not endorsing him at all. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will support the Republican ticket. But he tells reporters that his top priority is protecting GOP legislative majorities at the statehouse in Atlanta. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed Trump in a written statement but only after Trump won the Virginia primary on Super Tuesday. Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is one of the highest-ranking Black Republicans nationally. She has declined to endorse Trump altogether.

