Abortion story from wife of Nevada Senate hopeful reveals complexity of issue for GOP candidates

RENO, Nev. (AP) — When the wife of Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown spoke about an abortion she had in Texas right before they met, some Republicans welcomed the disclosure. They said it represented a more compassionate approach to a complicated personal issue that’s been hurting GOP candidates. But Brown has yet to say how he reconciles the tension between his wife Amy’s story and the implications of his own policy proposals as a Nevada Senate hopeful. Brown opposes a federal abortion ban and says abortion policy should be left to the states. Texans in his wife’s position are not able to have the procedure due to state legislation passed after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

