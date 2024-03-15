Arizona legislation to better regulate rehab programs targeted by Medicaid scams is moving forward

PHOENIX (AP) — A Navajo state senator in Arizona says she’s hoping for final approval of her bill to tighten regulations for rehab facilities amid widespread fraud that has bilked hundreds of millions in Medicaid dollars. Hundreds of Native Americans seeking help for addictions have also been scammed. The legislation by Sen. Theresa Hatathlie was unanimously approved by the Senate this week and sent to the House. The vote comes the same week a lawsuit was filed against Arizona’s Medicaid program and Department of Health Services in the cases of two Native Americans who died while they were in Phoenix rehab programs.

By ANITA SNOW The Associated Press

