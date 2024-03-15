California fertility doctor gets 15 years to life for wife’s murder

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California fertility doctor has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife in an incident that authorities said was made to look like an accident. The Orange County District Attorney’s office says 58-year-old Eric Scott Sills was sentenced Friday for one count of second-degree murder in the death of his wife Susann. Sills called 911 in 2016 and said he found his wife’s body after she apparently fell down the stairs in their San Clemente home. But authorities say evidence showed she died from strangulation. Sills was arrested in 2019. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

