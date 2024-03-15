French company Naval Group has been selected to build 4 new submarines for the Dutch navy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says that French defense industry heavyweight Naval Group has been chosen to build four new diesel-electric submarines for the Dutch navy. The government did not immediately announce the price tag for the new submarines. In a letter to lawmakers, the Ministry of Defense says that the “investment budget” through 2039 that covers construction and other costs is 5.6 billion euros ($6.1 billion). Under the provisional deal announced Friday that still has to be approved by lawmakers, Naval will deliver the first two new subs within 10 years of signing the delivery contract, the ministry said.

