Trial of former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn over diesel scandal set to start in September

BERLIN (AP) — A German court says former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn will go on trial in September on charges of fraud and market manipulation linked to the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. The state court in Braunschweig said the trial in what were originally two separate cases will start on Sept. 3. It added in a statement that it has scheduled 89 court sessions through September 2025. Winterkorn, now 76, has denied wrongdoing. Proceedings against him have been delayed because of health problems. He resigned from Volkswagen days after the scandal broke in 2015.

