Brazil’s Bolsonaro ‘not afraid of any trial’ over accusations he plotted to remain president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he’s “not afraid of any trial,” a day after documents released by the Supreme Court revealed that two top military leaders said the populist plotted to remain in power after losing the 2022 election. Bolsonaro avoided commenting on the content of any of the several investigations targeting him. But he claimed he was a victim of “persecution” for causing trouble for the country’s political left. Authorities in February confiscated Bolsonaro’s passport. The court documents released Saturday included testimony from Bolsonaro’s former Army and Air Force commanders to police, who said they refused the former leader’s demands and would arrest him if he tried to stay in power.

