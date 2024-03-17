Colombia suspends ceasefire with faction of ex-FARC rebels following attack on Indigenous community
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suspended a ceasefire with one of the handful of armed groups with which he hoped to negotiate peace accords. He said Sunday that the group violated the truce by an indigenous community. The government says that starting Wednesday it will resume military operations against Estado Mayor Central, a group of fighters who broke away from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia when it signed a peace pact in 2016. Indigenous leaders in the war-torn western region of Cauca say an attack by the dissident group Saturday wounded at least three people and a young student was taken away by force.