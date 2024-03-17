Cubans in eastern city of Santiago protest blackouts and food shortages
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Associated Press
HAVANA (AP) — Small groups of protesters have taken to the streets in the eastern Cuba city of Santiago decryng power outages lasting up to eight hours across the Caribbean nation. Videos on social media showed demonstrators Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of Santiago, which is nearly 500 miles from Havana. State media confirmed the protesting. Cuba is facing one of the worst economic and energy crises in its history.