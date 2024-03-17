Wales’ first Black leader is a testament to Britain’s political diversity, but racism persists

LONDON (AP) — Vaughan Gething’s election as the next leader of Wales marks a milestone: For the first time, none of the U.K.’s four main governments is led by a white man. It’s a striking moment in a country grappling with racism and the legacy of empire. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has Indian heritage and is Britain’s first Hindu leader. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf comes from a Pakistani Muslim family and. Northern Ireland’s regional administration is jointly led by two women. But critics say an increase in diversity at the top hasn’t been accompanied by action to reduce wider social inequalities. Some also accuse Sunak’s administration of politicizing race as a wedge issue during an election year.

