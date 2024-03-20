Man to plead guilty in eagle ‘killing spree’ on reservation to sell feathers on black market

A Washington state man accused of helping kill thousands of birds is expected to plead guilty to shooting eagles on an American Indian reservation in Montana and selling their feathers and body parts on the black market. Travis John Branson of Cusick, Washington, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy, wildlife trafficking and two counts of trafficking in federally protected bald and golden eagles on Wednesday. Feathers and other parts of eagles are illegal to sell but widely used by Native Americans in ceremonies and during powwows. Branson faces years in prison at sentencing. A second defendant in the case remains at large.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.