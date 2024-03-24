Maple syrup from New Jersey: You got a problem with that?

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Welcome to New Jersey, known around the world for Tony Soprano, Turnpike tolls, chemical plants, and … maple syrup? If a university in the southern part of the state has its way, the sticky sweet brown stuff you put on your pancakes might one day come from New Jersey. Located near Atlantic City, Stockton University is using $1 million in federal grants to explore whether a viable syrup industry can be created using a species of maple tree common to southern New Jersey. The trees produce only half as much sugar as the maples of Vermont, the nation’s maple syrup capital.

