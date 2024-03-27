3 presidents. Many stars. 1 New York fundraiser

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are teaming up with President Joe Biden for a glitzy reelection fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Thursday night’s event brings together more than three decades of Democratic leadership. It also provides a gilded exclamation mark on a recent burst of campaign travel by Biden, who visited several political battlegrounds in the last few weeks. Biden has a significant fundraising advantage over Donald Trump, with more than four times as much cash on hand by the end of February. His campaign said the New York City event will boost that total while rallying Democratic supporters.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

