A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo’s David raises questions about freedom of expression

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Michelangelo’s David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But curators worry the marble statue’s religious and political significance is being diminished by the thousands of refrigerator magnets and other souvenirs focusing on David’s genitalia. The Galleria dell’Accademia’s director has positioned herself as David’s defender and takes swift aim at those profiteering from his image. Experts say the aggressive stance could backfire by discouraging the licensing of Italy’s artworks, a source of revenue. It also could limit the reproduction of masterpieces that serve as cultural ambassadors.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.