Ukraine foreign minister arrives in New Delhi to boost ties with India, a historical ally of Russia

NEW DELHI (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit to boost bilateral ties between the two countries. Dmytro Kuleba will meet with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday. His visit comes a week after Indian leader Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladmir Putin. New Delhi has refrained from condemning Russia over its war in Ukraine, instead stressing the need for diplomacy to end the invasion, and has expressed its willingness to contribute to peace efforts. India considers Russia a time-tested ally from the Cold War-era with key cooperation in defense, oil, nuclear energy and space exploration.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.