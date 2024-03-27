Venezuelans are increasingly stuck in Mexico, explaining drop in illegal crossings to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An immigration crackdown in Mexico has hit Venezuelans especially hard. The development highlights how much the U.S. depends on Mexico to control migration. It’s a top issue for voters as President Joe Biden seeks reelection. Large numbers of Venezuelans are still walking through the Panamanian jungle and Central America. That indicates many are waiting in Mexico, where authorities are taking more into custody. Migrants say they are frequently stopped at Mexican government checkpoints to pay corrupt officials or be flown or bused back to southern cities. Each setback costs money, creates delays and fuels frustration.

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, ELLIOT SPAGAT and VALERIE GONZALEZ Associated Press

