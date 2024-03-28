Top Chinese official says green, high tech development key as nation seeks to spur economy

BOAO, China (AP) — A top Communist Party official says China is committed to introducing reforms that will upgrade the technological level of its largely manufacturing-based economy. and generate huge revenues from green technologies that would drive around $1.4 trillion in annual revenues. Zhao Leiji, who heads China’s rubberstamp congress, told business people and other leaders attending the Boao Forum for Asia that China welcomes “all countries to board the express train of China’s development.” The conference on the island province of Hainan, in the South China Sea, is the latest venue for efforts by Beijing to reassure foreign investors rattled by policies that have raised uncertainties for foreign businesses, geopolitical tensions, and an economic slowdown.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.