Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham takes step closer to promotion with 2-0 win over Mansfield

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, took a step toward another promotion with a 2-0 victory over Mansfield. Talismanic forward Paul Mullin scored both goals — finishing from a cross in the first half and converting a penalty in the 67th minute — before 12,494 fans at the Racecourse Ground stadium. Wrexham remains third in League Two tied on points with Mansfield, which is second on goal difference. Stockport beat Forest Green 3-0 to move into first place, one point clear. The top three teams at the end of the season are automatically promoted and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot. Wrexham has six games remaining.

