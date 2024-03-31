An Israeli airstrike on a hospital tent camp in Gaza kills 2 Palestinians

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike has hit a tent camp inside a hospital in central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15. The strike on Sunday hit one of several tents in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where thousands of displaced people have been sheltering for months. There’s no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of operating in and around medical facilities, and troops have raided a number of hospitals. An international team of doctors who had recently visited Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said they were horrified by the war’s gruesome impact on Palestinian children.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

