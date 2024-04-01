Abortions are legal in much of Africa. But few women may be aware, and providers don’t advertise it

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — More than 20 countries across Africa have loosened restrictions on abortion in recent years, but experts say many women probably don’t realize they are entitled to a legal abortion. And some doctors and nurses say they’ve become increasingly wary of openly providing them. They’re fearful of triggering the ire of opposition groups that have become emboldened since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning the nationwide right to abortion. A human rights treaty says all 55 countries of the African Union should grant the right to a medical abortion in cases of rape, assault, incest, and endangerment of health. But more than a dozen countries have yet to pass laws on access. Even in those with legislation, obstacles to access and accurate information remain.

By MARIA CHENG and MISPER APAWU Associated Press

