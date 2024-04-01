Life has returned to Ukraine’s Bucha. But 2 years after the killings, some families can’t move on
By SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Two years have passed since Russian forces withdrew from the Ukrainian suburb of Bucha and left exposed one of the worst atrocities of the war. Now there are signs of renewal and rebuilding in streets where bodies once lay. But some of those whose loved ones were killed say they are finding it impossible to move on. They say they are still waiting for Ukraine’s government to give members of local defense forces the status of military personnel. That would allow families to receive financial compensation. And shock still lingers. “Parents should not bury their children. It’s not fair,” one father says.