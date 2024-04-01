Vermont advances bill requiring fossil fuel companies pay for damage caused by climate change

The Vermont Legislature is advancing legislation requiring big fossil fuel companies pay a share of the damage caused by climate change. The state Senate is expected to give final approval this week to the legislation before it goes to the House. If approved, the proposal would create a program that fossil fuel companies would pay into for climate change adaption projects in the state. Maryland, Massachusetts and New York are considering similar measures. In Vermont, critics, including Rep. Gov. Phil Scott, warn that it could be a costly legal battle for the small state to go first.

