AP Exclusive: EPA didn’t declare a public health emergency after fiery Ohio derailment

Officials say the aftermath of last year’s fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio doesn’t qualify as a public health emergency because widespread health problems and ongoing chemical exposures haven’t been documented. The Environmental Protection Agency never approved that designation after the February 2023 Norfolk Southern derailment even though the disaster forced the evacuation of half the town of East Palestine and generated many health fears. EPA’s response coordinator says the agency’s tests simply haven’t shown ongoing chemical exposure and health agencies haven’t documented widespread problems. The topic came up in emails obtained by the Government Accountability Project watchdog group through a public records request.

