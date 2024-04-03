A fire in a tailoring shop in India kills 7, including children

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a fire in a tailoring shop has killed seven people, including two children, in the Indian city of Aurangabad. The blaze created panic in part of the business district of the city in Maharashtra state. New Delhi Television cites the city police chief as saying authorities suspect that the deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation. Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire. Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

