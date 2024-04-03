A prominent German far-right figure charged with second count of using a Nazi slogan

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say they have charged one of the most prominent figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party with a second count of uttering a Nazi slogan at a political event. Björn Höcke was already scheduled to go on trial in Halle on April 18. Prosecutors in the eastern city said Wednesday they would seek to have the new count added to those proceedings. Höcke is accused of ending a speech in May 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany!” In the new case, prosecutors allege that he repeated the offense at an AfD event in December “in certain knowledge of the punishability” of the slogan.

