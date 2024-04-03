After voters reject tax measure, Chiefs and Royals look toward future, whether in KC or elsewhere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After the decisive failure of a ballot measure that would have provided public funds for a downtown ballpark in Kansas City and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the Royals and Chiefs must decide what’s next for the future of their facilities. The Royals wanted the passage of a three-eighths of a cent sales tax to help fund a $1 billion-plus stadium, which would serve as the centerpiece of a $2 billion ballpark district. The Chiefs wanted to use their share of tax money to help pay for an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium. Now, the clubs are left to explore their options, which could include leaving Kansas City.

