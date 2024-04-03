Canadian authorities have seized 598 stolen vehicles at Montreal port

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian authorities say they prevented nearly 600 stolen vehicles from being exported overseas after searching 390 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal. Around three-quarters of the 598 seized vehicles, with an estimated value of $34.5 million Canadian (US$25.5 million), were stolen in the neighboring province of Ontario. Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner Marty Kearns says investigations by police in Ontario led them to believe that a large percentage of stolen vehicles in that province “were destined for illegal export via the Port of Montreal.”

