Jay-Z’s Made In America festival canceled for the second year in a row

Jay-Z ’s annual Made in America festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for a second year in a row. The festival announced the cancellation on social media and its official website Wednesday. A specific reason was not outlined, and a representative for Made in America referred questions back to the statement. In a statement, Made in America “promise an exciting return to the festival” but did not provide a timeline. A lineup had not yet been announced. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia mayor didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

