Man charged with killing 3 relatives is returned to Pennsylvania custody

FALLSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in the fatal shooting of three family members in suburban Philadelphia and related carjacking and weapons counts in New Jersey has been transferred to Pennsylvania. Twenty-six-year-old Andre Gordon Jr. waived an extradition hearing Wednesday and has been transferred to officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He’s set to be arraigned later Wednesday. Authorities have said Gordon carjacked a vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey, on March 16 and drove to Levittown, Pennsylvania, where he killed his stepmother and sister. They say he then drove to a second home and killed the mother of his two children. A message seeking comment on his behalf was left with a public defender.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.