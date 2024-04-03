Maritime terminal prepares for influx of redirected ships as the Baltimore bridge cleanup continues

BALTIMORE (AP) — The only maritime shipping terminal currently operating in the Port of Baltimore is preparing to process an influx of redirected ships as crews continue clearing the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Tradepoint Atlantic says it will unload and process an estimated 10,000 vehicles over the next 15 days. That includes six regularly scheduled ships and nine redirected since the deadly bridge collapse blocked access to the port’s main terminals. Those terminals remain closed to traffic in a logistical nightmare for shipping along the East Coast. Crews have opened two temporary channels meant primarily for vessels involved in the cleanup. A third channel for larger vessels is in the works.

