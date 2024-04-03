New England braces for major spring snowstorm as severe weather continues to sock US

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — More severe weather is coming across the nation. A major spring storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday, while heavy rains are likely to soak the East Coast. Meanwhile, cleanup work continues in several states wracked Tuesday by tornadoes and other severe weather that was blamed for at least one death. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for several states in New England, with parts of New Hampshire and Maine seeing the highest amounts. Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic states south to Florida, while heavy, wet snow will persist across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.