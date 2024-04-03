President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders join forces to promote lower health care costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to lower the cost of inhalers and other health care needs. Both men touted the lower health care costs that have come through the Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care and tax package that Biden signed into law in 2022. It caps various health care costs for those on Medicare, including $35 a month for insulin and $2,000 a year for prescription drugs. Sanders, a Vermont independent, and Biden were rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Biden told Sanders at the White House event: “Bernie, you and I have been fighting this for 25 years. Finally, finally, we beat Big Pharma. Finally.”

