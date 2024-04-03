Prosecutors in Trump’s classified documents case chide judge over her ‘fundamentally flawed’ order

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are scolding the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida. The prosecutors are trying to warn her off potential jury instructions they say rest on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise.” The late Tuesday filing from special counsel Jack Smith’s team came in response to an unusual order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that ordered prosecutors to file proposed jury instructions. The order asked them to respond to competing interpretations of the law that appeared to accept the Republican ex-president’s argument he’s entitled under the Presidential Records Act to retain the sensitive documents he’s now charged with possessing. Smith’s team says the premise is wrong.

