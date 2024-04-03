Worker burned in explosion at Wisconsin stadium settles lawsuit for $22 million, attorney says

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney for a worker burned in a 2022 explosion during renovation work on the University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium says his client has settled a lawsuit against the project’s general contractor for $22 million. The Wisconsin State Journal reports attorney Daniel Rottier said Tuesday the settlement in Jeremy Rose’s lawsuit against JP Cullen & Sons was reached before the civil trial was set to begin last month. He says Rose suffered burns over 70% of his body in April 2022 when a flame torch used by a Cullen foreman sparked the explosion under the football stadium as Rose and another worker applied a flammable material to a floor.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.