2 women who say abortion restrictions put them in medical peril feel compelled to campaign for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he campaigns for a second term, President Joe Biden is highlighting how women’s health has been affected by the overturning of federal abortion protections. And now his campaign is getting help from two women who say abortion restrictions put them in medical peril. Amanda Zurawski of Texas and Kaitlyn Joshua of Louisiana say their personal experiences are driving them to campaign for the Democratic president in North Carolina and Wisconsin over the next two weeks. The Biden team sees their stories as potent firsthand accounts as abortion restrictions pushed by Republicans complicate health care. Republicans, including Donald Trump, are struggling to figure out how to talk about the issue, if at all.

