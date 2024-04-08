German troops arrive in Lithuania, their first long-term foreign deployment since World War II

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian leaders have hailed a “historic event” as Germany began deploying troops in the Baltic country — a NATO member — the first time since World War II that German forces will be based outside the country on a long-term basis. About two dozen soldiers arrived in Lithuania, laying the groundwork for a further 150 to join them later this year. The full-strength deployment of up to 5,000 is expected by late 2027. Lithuania’s defense minister said the move was “a great example” for all the countries on NATO’s eastern flank. Lithuania is increasingly worried by its aggressive neighbors — Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the west and Belarus to the east.

