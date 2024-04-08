The trial of an Arizona border rancher charged with killing a migrant has reached the halfway point

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurors in the case of an Arizona rancher charged with fatally shooting a migrant on his border property will be allowed to visit the scene of the killing. Judge Thomas Fink issued his decision to allow the visit as the trial neared its halfway point last week. Seventy-five-year-old George Alan Kelly is charged with second-degree murder of a man on his property. Kelly has said he fired warning shots in the air and didn’t shoot directly at anyone. The trial comes as the debate over border security ahead of this year’s presidential election. The trial is expected to end April 19.

