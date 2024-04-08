Woman shoots interstate drivers, says God told her to because of the eclipse, Florida police say

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman who said she was going on a God-directed shooting spree because of the solar eclipse shot two drivers. The department said the 22-year-old Georgia woman checked out of a Florida hotel Monday and started driving west on Interstate 10. She fired into two cars and injured both drivers. Both survived. Troopers stopped her and found an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun in her car. She has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Florida Highway Patrol hasn’t provided details about bail or the woman’s legal representation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.