2 Mississippi businessmen found not guilty in pandemic relief fraud trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen have been cleared of all charges in a case where they were accused of fraudulently receiving more than $2 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief. Columbus residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards and Antwann Richardson were found not guilty Friday by a federal jury in Oxford. They were indicted in June 2022 on charges including money laundering and wire fraud. Edwards held a news conference Tuesday in Columbus to thank supporters. His attorney Wil Colom says the prosecution was malicious and should have never happened. In April 2020, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Edwards to Restart Mississippi, a commission to advise him on the economy as COVID-19 was spreading.

