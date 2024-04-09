California court affirms Kevin McCarthy protege’s dual candidacies on state ballot
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a decision that could leave voters doing a double take, a California appeals court ruled that a state legislator can appear as a candidate in two races on the November ballot. The unusual dual candidacies stem from the fight over the now-vacant seat of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the state’s Central Valley. The ruling Tuesday marked a victory for state Assemblymember Vince Fong, a Republican who is McCarthy’s preferred successor in the 20th Congressional District. McCarthy’s early departure created chaotic political maneuvering that ended up with Fong listed as candidate for McCarthy’s seat and the Assembly. He is only running for Congress.