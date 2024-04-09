Oklahoma judge orders Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ to pay $10.8M to bank teller

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge is ordering a Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” who admitted to robbing multiple banks to pay $10.8 million to a bank teller he threatened with a gun. A judge in Tulsa handed down the order last week against 29-year-old Xaviar Michael Bubudar. Former bank teller Payton Garcia alleged Bubudar used a gun to assault her during a robbery of a Bixby, Oklahoma, credit union in December 2022. Garcia was awarded $3.6 million for her injuries and loss of income and $7.2 million in punitive damages.

