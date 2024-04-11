Turkey seizes its third largest cocaine haul. Experts say the country is becoming a drug transit hub

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says police have seized the third largest haul of cocaine in the country’s history. Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday that 608 kilograms (1,340 pounds) of the drug, most of it in liquid form, have been confiscated in an operation across three provinces. Groups monitoring organized crime say Turkey is growing as a transit hub for cocaine coming from South America to Europe. The police operation targeted an international gang allegedly led by a Lebanese-Venezuelan national. The minister said 13 suspects were detained, including four foreigners.

