California man sentenced to 40 years to life for fatal freeway shooting of 6-year-old boy

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother’s car on the freeway. Orange County prosecutors say Marcus Eriz was sentenced Friday after he was convicted in January of the May 2021 killing of Aiden Leos. Authorities said Eriz shot at a car driven by Leos’ mother after she made a rude gesture when she was cut off on the freeway. At the time, she was driving Leos to kindergarten. A message was sent to Eriz’s attorney.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.