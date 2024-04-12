Mother of Nevada prisoner claims in lawsuit that prison staff covered up her son’s fatal beating

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mother of a Nevada prisoner who died in custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit calling into question the coroner’s narrative that her son died of heart problems. The lawsuit filed late Thursday in Clark County District Court says Christian Walker died last year after being viciously assaulted by prison guards. The coroner’s office concluded injuries to Walker’s head, face, hands, torso and extremities did not cause or contribute to his death. Annette Walker is seeking a jury trial and punitive damages in her son’s death of at least $3 million. The Nevada Department of Corrections and the county coroner’s office declined to comment Friday.

By GABE STERN and RIO YAMAT Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.