A local official says at least 10 people have died in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Kremlin-installed official says at least 10 people including children have died in shelling that struck a Russian-occupied town in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region. He said 13 people were also hospitalized and blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling residential areas in Tokmak, in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow has illegally annexed from Kyiv. Elsewhere in the country, Ukrainian officials reported at least three civilian deaths they said resulted from Russian attacks.

